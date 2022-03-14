Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac for March 14th focuses on the birthday of a man who would become Iowa's first and, so far, only Speaker of the House in Washington D.C., David Henderson Learn how Henderson was injured on more than one occasion during the Civil War, how it led to amputation of one of his legs and how he went on to serve in Washington D.C. for a decade. www.iowaalmanac.com
Iowa Almanac for March 14: Iowa's Speaker of the House
Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac for March 14th focuses on the birthday of a man who would become Iowa's first and only Speaker of the House in Washington D.C.