Iowa Almanac for May 24: Putting Order in the Courts

Austin Adams became an Iowan, not by birth, but by choice. He was born on May 24th, 1826, in Vermont...a full 20 years before Iowa became a state. His ancestors included Samuel Adams, of Revolutionary War fame, and John Adams, our country's second president. He built up a good reputation as a lawyer in Dubuque, he was chosen to be a justice on the Iowa Supreme Court and eventually was selected as Chief Justice. Learn more about this man in today's Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein. www.iowalamanac.com