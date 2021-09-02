Iowa Almanac: Iowa Astronaut Peggy Whitson

Professor Jeff Stein celebrates the birthday of Mount Ayr, Iowa Astronaut Peggy Whitson on the Iowa Almanac. She set many space records that still stand today!

The Iowa Almanac takes a look at significant things that happen ON THIS DAY in Iowa History and today, an record setting Astronaut was born on a farm outside Beaconsfield, Iowa.

Professor Jeff Stein honors the amazing career of Iowa Astronaut Peggy Whitson. Hear the story of how she thought that it would be a "cool job" to have and how NASA picked the first set of female astronauts just as Whitson was coming out of school...perfect timing!