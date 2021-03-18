Iowa Almanac: Origin of the "Tractor" trace back to Charles City, Iowa!

It would only make sense that the TRACTOR got it's start here in Iowa, but, did you realize that one of the men that created this new machine was actually FROM Iowa? Professor Jeff Stein tells the story about the "traction engine" and how one of the two men who came up with this idea came home to Iowa to develop the concept. The actual word "Tractor" was a word created by another man who combined the words "traction and power". Learn the whole story on today's installment of the Iowa Almanac!