Iowa Almanac: The 1st Atomic Bomb has Iowa State University Connection

Professor Jeff Stein & The Iowa Almanac has details on Iowa State University connection to the Manhattan Project resulting in the creation of the first Atomic Bomb!

Iowa Almanac for December 2, 1942 was a milestone date for science that has deep Iowa State University roots. Professor Jeff Stein has details on a historic event that took place at the University of Chicago that had its start at Iowa State University. The material that was the key component leading to a reaction and productions of nuclear energy was developed in Ames, Iowa. That discovery would later be channeled into the development of the most destructive bomb ever created.  

