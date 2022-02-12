Iowa Almanac for December 2, 1942 was a milestone date for science that has deep Iowa State University roots. Professor Jeff Stein has details on a historic event that took place at the University of Chicago that had its start at Iowa State University. The material that was the key component leading to a reaction and productions of nuclear energy was developed in Ames, Iowa. That discovery would later be channeled into the development of the most destructive bomb ever created.
Iowa Almanac: The 1st Atomic Bomb has Iowa State University Connection
