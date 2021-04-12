Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac for April 12th teaches us about the union being certified at Fisher Governor Company in Marshalltown, Iowa on this date in 1964. That changed the Marshalltown labor landscape, as the union wound up organizing seven more plants, employing some 2,500 workers in the city. www.iowaalmanac.com
Iowa Almanac: The changing of the Marshalltown labor landscape
