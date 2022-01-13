Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac for January 13th involves the Premiere of the movie "The Glenn Miller Story" in Miller's hometown of Clarinda, Iowa. Jimmy Stewart played Glenn Miller in the movie, came to Iowa for the event and spent time with Glenn's mother prior to the showing. They traveled to several locations while Stewart was in the state including an old school house where Mrs. Miller once taught. www.iowaalmanac.com
Iowa Almanac: The Glenn Miller Story
