Iowa Almanac for March 21st involves the greatest railroad tragedy in Iowa history. Professor Jeff Stein has the story of the Green Mountain Train Wreck that took the lives of 55 people that Monday morning, including one person who was instrumental in getting help for those injured in the initial crash. www.iowaalmanac.com
Iowa Almanac: Train Tragedy on March 21st
Professor Jeff Stein has information on The Green Mountain Train Wreck of 1910, the greatest railroad tragedy in Iowa history on today's Iowa Almanac.