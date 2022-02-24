Iowa Almanac: U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Des Moines Case in 1969

"Tinker v. Des Moines Schools" is the topic of discussion on today's Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein. We learn about the case that started with three Des Moines students (John and Mary Beth Tinker and Christopher Eckhardt) wearing simple armbands to protest a war...which made history in advancing the cause of free speech in this country when the U.S. Supreme Court decided the case on February 24, 1969.