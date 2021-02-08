Iowa Craft Brew Festival at Waterworks Park

The 11th Annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival has moved to Waterworks Park this Saturday August 7, 2021 from 12p-4p. Mindy Toyne, Event Director, talks about the move, sampling that will be available and, for the first time, live music...The Sheet and Mike Vallely & The Complete Disaster as scheduled to perform on the Lauridsen Amphitheater Stage! Brewers from around the state will celebrate the largest festival of its kind in the state. More information at www.iowabeer.org