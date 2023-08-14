Iowa Department of Natural Resources at the Iowa State Fair | Paid content

Paid Content | We are joined by Kim Bogenschutz, the Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator at the Iowa State Fair. Help Protect Iowa’s Fishing areas. Check out the DNR area at the Iowa State Fair. They have an amazing aquarium which shows the fishes you can natively find in Iowa and the invasive species. It’s a great learning experience to see and hear about how to protect Iowa’s native species.
Invasive species are nonnative animals or plants that don’t belong in Iowa. They compete with the natural ecosystem and negatively affect native species.