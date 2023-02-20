Iowa Department of Natural Resources Invasive Species Awareness | Paid Content

Paid Content | It is National Invasive Species Awareness Week (February 20-26). Kim Bogenschutz is here to to bring awareness of invasive species within Iowa's aquatic ecosystem. These invasive species are a threat to Iowa's lakes, rivers and streams. They harm native species, limit water recreation activities, cost a lot of money to try to manage and maintain them. They are primarily spread by human activities like boating or releasing aquatic plants and animals into ponds, lakes and rivers.
