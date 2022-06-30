Iowa DNR SHOWS YOU Aquatic Invasive Species lurking in Big Creek | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Aquatic Invasive Species are a problem in the waterways around the state of Iowa. Kim Bogenschutz, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator/Iowa DNR, explains the various types of plants and animals that can really cause problems in our lakes and streams and how they got there in the first place. We learn about one of the greatest threats in the plant world is the curly-leaf pondweed. Kim and Lou " Go Jump in the Lake" to show you some of the native plants that exist and how to identify the AIS (Aquatic Invasive Species) that are growing amongst the "good" plants and shows us how they can take over! Kim reminds everyone it is ILLEGAL to transport any AIS and why it is so important to get watercraft, pets and any other items that may have come in contact with these species CLEAN and dry before leaving the area. Learn more at www.IowaDNR.gov/ais