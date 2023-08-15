Iowa Farm Bureau at the Iowa State Fair

We are out at the Iowa State Fair to check in with Andrew Wheeler, the Public Relations Manager with the Iowa Farm Bureau. They are hosting the 2023 Farm Bureau’s Cookout Contest Today, August 15th. Backyard chefs across Iowa are invited to showcase their culinary skills and compete for the title of “Grand Champion” at the 59th Cookout Contest.

The Cookout Contest is a celebration of Iowa farmers who raise real meat with animal care and sustainability as their number one priority. More than 2,000 people have taken part in this competition prominently located on the grand concourse dating back to the mid-60s. There are different categories to compete in. Each first-place category winner will win $400. The Grand Champion will take home an additional $1,000 prize.