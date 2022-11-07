Iowa History Journal July-August issue includes Father of Space Science and Betty Lou's Magic Window

PAID CONTENT | The latest issue of the Iowa History Journal includes the "Father of Space Science", "Betty Lou's Magic Window", Professor Jeff Stein's final installment of "Making (radio) Waves" and Sioux City Army Air Base where actor Jimmy Stewart trained. You can now PICK UP IHJ at more locations around the state including all 7 Barnes & Nobles, Beaverdale Books, Most Hy-Vee & Fareway Meat & Grocery Stores, Walmart, Mills Fleet Farm and more! Get complete list, with addresses, at www.iowahistoryjournal.com