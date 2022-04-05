Iowa History Journal May/June Issue

Iowa History Journal Publisher/Editor Michael Swanger stops by to talk about what is inside the latest edition of the magazine. We learn about Chief Keokuk, a man of peace in an age of war and the significant contributions to civilization he made here in Iowa. We review Part 2 in the series Making Waves, the story of broadcasting in Iowa, from our friend Professor Jeff Stein. We find out HOW MUCH was paid to baseball legend Bob Feller with his first contract and about the John Wayne Celebration and the special guest who plans on attending this years festivities! Michael also tell us about the NEW LOCATIONS to pick up his magazine all over the state of Iowa! www.iowahistoryjournal.com