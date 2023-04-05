Iowa History Journal’s May & June Issue

We are joined by Michael Swanger, the Owner and Publisher of the Iowa History Journal. He’s here to talk about CW McCall who is from Iowa. His real name is Bill Frieze and he’s a singer and had a lot of hobbies in the creative field. The CW stands for country western, and he took the name and ran with it. Swanger also talks about Grenville Dodge, the same guy Camp Dodge is named after. Dodge’s name is ubiquitous in the state of Iowa. His Journal also briefly mentions columnist, Dubuque Packers, Keokuk Lock and Dam.