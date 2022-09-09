Iowa-Iowa State Touchdown Tailgate Party Saturday at Cowles Commons with IA vs ISU food donation contest for DMARC

The Des Moines Performing Arts Touchdown Tailgate Party at Cowles Commons is happening tomorrow September 10th starting at 11am! Join Local 5 on site for food, fun and game watching with the help of two Jumbotron Televisions! The Iowa-Iowa State Football Game will begin at 3pm. Hawkeye & Cyclone fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the DMARC Food Pantry Network. Donations will be grouped as either IOWA or IOWA STATE in this friendly competition. Fans will also be able to make monetary donations via their smart device with a QR Code Scan that will be on site. The first 100 adults to make a donation will also receive a drink ticket to be redeemed at the party. For more information go to www.dmpa.org