Iowa Lottery at Knoxville Raceway | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Kanssandra Trenary, Director of Marketing and Advertising and Brian Brown, Champion Sprint Car Driver. They’re here to talk about some big things they have planned. The Iowa Lottery is hosting “Race Into Summer”. Players can enter Powerball tickets into a second chance drawing for a VIP Experience at Knoxville Nationals and a chance at NASCAR prizes including 1 million dollars! The event at Knoxville Raceway begins both Friday and Saturday before the races, IA Lottery will be handing out free Powerball plays, Lottery swag and bring your cash for ticket sales right on site.