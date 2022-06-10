Iowa Safe Schools' Spirit Awards - SOLD OUT - But, you can still bid on GREAT auction items online!

The Iowa Safe Schools' Spirit Awards is an annual gala dedicated to recognizing the successes of our LGBTQ community, friends and allies. This yearly event is a time to applaud the work of our partners, community members, and students who work everyday to inspire positive change. Damian J. Thompson visits to talk about the 13th annual event and what a difference it makes in the lives of all involved including the more than10,000 school children the program reaches. The Event is Crucial to raising money to support students and this year the event is SOLD OUT! But, you can still help by bidding on the 30 incredible gift baskets that are available online on the Iowa Safe Schools' Spirit Awards Facebook Page.