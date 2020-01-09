Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local News
Local Politics
Nation World
Entertainment
This Week in Iowa
Heartwarming
Latest News Stories
COVID-19 in Iowa: IDPH reports 9 more deaths, 684 new positives with positivity rate of 19.89%
The Disaster Divide, Part I: A Call of Desperation
Weather
Back
Today's Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Most Accurate 101
Latest Weather Stories
The weather forecast that made D-day a success
Horn sounds off from submerged car
Sports
Back
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Blitz Gameday
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa Hawkeyes
Latest Sports Stories
Nick Saban, Alabama players hold protest march on campus
25,000 fans allowed to attend Iowa State's first home football game of the season
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work at Local 5/CW Iowa 23
TV Schedule
The New We Are Iowa App
Latest News Stories
Cyber crooks pull 'missing package' text message scam
Miranda Lambert leads CMA nominations, Luke Combs' streak continues
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Des Moines, IA »
66°
Des Moines, IA »
Coronavirus
Friday Night Blitz
Return to Learn
VERIFY
Iowa Live
Positive News
Local 5 On Your Side
Iowans to Know
Contests
Signal Rescan
Lou's Race Review
Pros Who Know
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa
Iowa Live
Iowa Stage Theatre Company holds virtual gala: Cocktails and Cabaret
WOI would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow