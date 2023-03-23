Iowa Wild's 10th Anniversary New Look | Paid Content

The Iowa Wild are celebrating their 10th anniversary and there's no better way to celebrate than with a new look! Come on down to the game Saturday, March 25 to see them in action in their special jerseys. They jerseys were designed by Curtis Poortinga, a local artist. The Jersey incorporates and celebrates Iowa through the stripes, Iowa's city scape in the crest and goldfinch bird that rest on the jersey's shoulder. These Jersey will be auctioned off which will help benefit Mid-Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America.