Iowa Wolves Basketball Season Opener This Saturday in Des Moines | Paid Content

Iowa Wolves President Ryan Grant talks about the relationship the team has with the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves and the new Head Coach, Jeff Newton, who also came from the Timberwolves organization! Ryan also talks about the impact the G-League players have in the NBA and the percentage of former G-League players that are currently active at the start of this season as well as the number that were on last season's NBA Championship team! Future NBA Superstars are in the G-League today! Get all the information at www.iawolves.com