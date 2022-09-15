Iowa Wolves help kids "Read to Achieve" to win prizes but need to be signed up by Sunday!

The Iowa Wolves G-League Basketball Team is in their second year of READ TO ACHIEVE to encourage reading among elementary students in the state of Iowa. Vice President of the Iowa Wolves, Chip Albright says teachers have until THIS SUNDAY, September 18th, to sign up their class to participate in this program. The goal is to have kids read 500 minutes in a six week period for a chance to win prizes including tickets to an Iowa Wolves game and even a pizza party! Teachers also have incentives to get their class signed up and complete the program! Teachers can go to Iowa Wolves-Read to Achieve to get all the information including classroom elements! www.iawolves.com/readtoachieve