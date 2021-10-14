Iowa Woman has lost more than 55lbs in 2021 on ChiroThin Program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Cris Wheatcraft was ready to take a journey to better health and weight loss with the help of Dr. Vince Hassel and his Doctor Supervised ChiroThin program. So far, since beginning the program during the first part of 2021, she has lost over 55 pounds and has started to becoming herself again! Cris explains that she is dealing with autoimmune issues and needed to address the process of getting healthier and said she expressed "tears of joy" when realizing the progress she was making on the program...which was "pleasantly surprising...It REALLY works!" If YOU are ready to get healthier and lose that unwanted weight you have been carrying around, please visit www.weightlossindesmoines.com and make an appointment to talk to Dr. Hassel.