Iowans involved in the Gunfight at O.K. Corral and Fountain of the Four Seasons at ISU

Michael Swanger, Publisher of the Iowa History Journal, joins us to talk about the November/December Issue that hit the shelves THIS PAST WEEKEND and has the story of the Iowans that were part of the Gun Fight at O.K. Corral! We also learn of the repair and renovation of the Fountain of the Four Seasons at Iowa State University! Stories about DMACC's Urban Campus & Olympian Zoe Olsen are also in this issue as well as two special anniversaries involving the Sullivan Brothers & May Francis! www.iowahistoryjournal.com