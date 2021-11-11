Iowa's First Lady, Iowa Major General, Cyclone All-American and Baseball Hall of Famer all featured in Nov/Dec Iowa History Journal

The Iowa History Journal November/December issue features some amazing stories about Iowans who have made a difference! You'll learn of the incredible journey of Pheobe Sudlow, "Iowa's First Lady" who broke educational gender barriers in the 1800's. Cyclone All-American Ed Bock is featured as well as part 2 of the story of Major General John Anderson. Iowa is celebrating 175 years of statehood this December and we are celebrating "The Big Hurt" Frank Thomas' involvement with the Field of Dreams! Get your copy of the magazine at your local Fareway & HyVee stores, Beaverdale books or online at www.iowahistoryjournal.com