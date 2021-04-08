Iowa's First Public Reverse Vending Machine installed at Blank Park Zoo

Anne Shirmerdla (and assistants) demonstrate the state's FIRST publicly installed Reverse Vending Machine located at Blank Park Zoo! Plant-Grow-Fly Update & Zoo Brew

The FIRST publicly installed Reverse Vending Machine is now at Blank Park Zoo's Safari Grill! Anne Shirmerdla (and assistants) demonstrate how the machine can accept any plastic bottle or can inserted and keeps track of contents via the bar codes on the items to aid in recycling when returned to Atlantic Bottling here in Iowa.

ZOO BREW TONIGHT 8-4-21: The theme is Hakuna Moscato with music in THREE DIFFERENT LOCATIONS! In partnership with the Civic Music Association, the Jim Buennig Quartet, Lauren Vilmain & Friends and Blake Shaw Quartet will be performing throughout the night!

UPDATE: Plant-Grow-Fly has GROWN to over 1500 gardens! Now, the new target is 2000 gardens! Register your garden TODAY to let the world know you care about our pollinators! https://www.blankparkzoo.com/conservation/plantgrowfly/register-your-garden/pgf-garden-registration/

THERE ARE A FEW OPENINGS STILL AVAILABLE for this Saturday's Gators on The Green Golf Outing! https://www.blankparkzoo.com/events/calendar/gators-on-the-green/