Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival is happening September 25th and 26th in Des Moines' Western Gateway Park. Joe Gonzalez, Executive Director of Latino Resources Inc., has details including the hours of this year's event...from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The festival gives Iowans a chance to enjoy a combination of art exhibits, food and musical performances that celebrate the positive influences of Latinos on Iowa and its communities. Entertainment includes martial arts performers to folkloric dancers, displays about the history of Latin American cultures, many musical acts, as well as cooking demonstrations of Latino meals. For more information go to www.latinoheritagefestival.org