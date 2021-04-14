Is J.J. a Possum or Opossum at the Blank Park Zoo?

J.J. is the Blank Park Zoo's NEWEST Ambassador and he is the only type of marsupial found in the United States. Julia Bingham tells you if he is a Possum or Opossum! Also, learn how the Blank Park Zoo is starting to bring the ZOO TO YOU with a variety of programs including visitation both in person & virtual. Reservations are now being taken for the Zoomobiles to hit the road this summer! Wild Lights Activity Packets are available to highlight some of the animals at the zoo native to Asia and provides fun activities for families to do at home and at the zoo while visiting! And, learn about the Zoo Chefs program for kids!