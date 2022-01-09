ISU/Iowa Football Legends Jack Trice & Duke Slater Featured in Iowa History Journal

Michael Swanger, Owner/Publisher of the Iowa History Journal, has information about the September/October issue featuring two legends of Iowa State and Iowa Football...Jack Trice & Duke Slater. Learn the story of these two athletes and why the state of Iowa has honored them with naming of the stadium in Ames and field in Iowa City because of their place in history. We also learn about the first Donut Making Machine...Invented in Iowa! Plus, Dick Clark's walk across the state of Iowa on his way to the Senate and when Tent Shows Reigned Supreme! Visit www.IowaHistoryJournal.com to see the full list of where to pick up the latest copy today and learn about how to get discounted back issues!