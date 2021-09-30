"It absolutely DOES WORK" says man who continues to lose weight, even after completing the ChiroThin program | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Dr. Vince Hassel's Doctor Supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss program helped Mike West lose 36 pounds in 42 days. Since he finished the program and continued a healthy lifestyle, his weight loss total is up to 42 lbs! Mike confirms that if you do what Dr. Hassel says and follow the program it "Absolutely DOES WORK!" Mike mentions how much easier doing outdoor activities are since losing the weight and is now looking forward to retiring (soon) and feeling great! Learn More at www.weightlossindesmoines.com or call 515-423-8396