It's a Virtual Kitten Shower at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Cat McAuliffe, TheraPets Coordinator at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, talks about the Virtual Kitten Shower that is happening right now! Please visit www.arl-iowa.org/kittenshower to see some of the items that the ARL needs for the influx of kittens that are expected soon. Also, the TheraPets Training Workshop is happening next weekend. More information at www.arl-iowa.org/TheraPets