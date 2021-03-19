It's ALL ABOUT THE CATS today with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa...Plus, Poorly Drawn Pets Update!

Chester is an older cat looking for a new adult home at the main location of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Megan Davies also speaks on the added need for kitten care right now at the ARL. Volunteers, food and supplies are needed due to Kitten Season being upon us right now. Also, learn about the Camp Purr Barn Cat program and how to get a couple of these cats that have minimal needs and could really become a benefit to a garage/barn atmosphere. Plus, see some of the great creations for the Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser that was a VIRAL SENSATION this year...at last count, 46 states and 9 countries participated! Over 170 volunteers are being used to draw! The event was able to process more requests than ever before and raise over $27,000 for the ARL! www.arl-iowa.org