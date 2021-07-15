It's Christmas in July this Saturday with the Salvation Army!

Tamyra Harrison, Public Relations/Special Events Coordinator for the Salvation Army talks about Christmas in July...A FREE block party for the whole family presented by The Salvation Army and Douglas M. Woods with LOTS of giveaways, FREE FOOD & DRINKS and LOTS of activities! Santa will be there with toys for kids and he will even be bringing LIVE BABY REINDEER! The event runs from 11am-2pm Saturday July 17, 2021 at Evelyn Davis Park at 1400 Forest Ave in Des Moines. Creative Visions, Urban Dreams and St. Vincent de Paul will also be on hand to enjoy all the fun and festivities!