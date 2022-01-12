"It's Christmas" This Saturday with Harmony Delegation and Harmony Central Choruses!

"It's Christmas" This Saturday, December 3rd at 3pm, with Harmony Delegation and Harmony Central Choruses at Hope & Elim Church at 25th & University! Special Musical Guest Singers Tina Haase Findley & Jackie Schmillen will join in for the festivities that will be fun for the whole family! Eldon Cross-President, Harmony Delegation and Steve Schaaf-Marketing Chair, Harmony Delegation join us in studio to share the history of the choruses and give us a sample of what you can expect Saturday afternoon. Visit www.harmonydelegation.com to get more information and tickets.