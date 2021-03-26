It's Deere Season at Van Wall Equipment at the Des Moines Home and Garden Show

PAID CONTENT | The Van Wall Equipment will be representing their 31 Midwest locations at the Des Moines Home and Garden Show booth 924 this weekend at the Iowa Event Center. See the 1025R up close and see why this tractor is fast becoming a favorite among homeowners because of it's versatility and wide array of attachments! Also, ask about their FREE LOADER sales event and 0% 72 month financing on select tractors!