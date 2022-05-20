It's National Rescue Dog Day and Miss Sally is ready for a new home at the ARL of Iowa!

Today, May 20th, is National Rescue Dog Day and Miss Sally is a 9 year old Rat Terrier that needs a new place to call home. This sweet little girl has already lost 14 pounds on her way to a healthier lifestyle and is looking for someone to help. She is in foster care right now, so you'll need to contact the ARL Main location to make arrangements to meet in person. Also, TOMORROW, May 21, 2022, is the annual PEDAL FOR PAWS, the bicycle ride for adults that makes stops at four different establishments around the Des Moines area where beverages can be purchased with $1 from each drink going directly to the ARL. Thursday, May 26th you can get involved with Training Sessions for your dog at the ARL that will last 4 weeks for both puppies and adults. Thursday is also an opportunity for you and your dog to socialize with others during Yappy Hour from 5-7pm at ARL Main. There is no cost for this event, but there will be a cash bar with "barkcuterie cups" that can be purchased at Bailey's Bark Park. For more information an all the things mentioned and more visit www.arl-iowa.org or call 515-262-9503.