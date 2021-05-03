It's Tulip Time this week in Pella!

PAID CONTENT | Bev Graves, dressed as Maria Scholte (wife of Pella's founder), will be performing a one woman play from the Pella Opera House during Tulip Time this week in Pella. Bev is one of many performers at Tulip Time. In addition, there will be tours of the Historical Village (including the Wyatt Earp home), street scrubbers and many other pop-up shows with Dutch dancing and costumes to show you what life was like in the pioneer days in Pella. The festival is May 6-8, 2021 in Pella and celebrates Dutch history, traditions and tulips! For details of all the events scheduled visit www.pellatuliptime.com