"Jabberwocky" steals the show as we talk about the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Kathryn Vry, ARL of Iowa, stops by with Jabberwocky the cat and he steals the show with his love and affection! Jabberwocky is one of the most active 3 year old male cats we have ever had here on the show! He is a GOOFBALL and VERY attentive! He is available by request at ARL Main. ARL Volunteer Training & a 5 1/2 hour Pet First Aid Class is being offered TOMORROW...Saturday July 30th at ARL Main. Bunny Spa &Piggy Pampering will be available THIS TUESDAY August 2nd at ARL Main as well! www.arl-iowa.org for all the details!