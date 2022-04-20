Kayla Freeman, Large Mammal Supervisor-Blank Park Zoo, says the Blumenthal Indoor Giraffe Viewing Area gives visitors the ability to see a giraffe up close, even during rainy or cold weather. Check the schedule for times when you can even feed the giraffe, like 16ft tall Jakobi, and have a truly memorable experience! Reminder that Wild Lights, presented by Midamerican Energy, continues Wednesday-Sunday nights through Memorial Day Weekend. www.blankparkzoo.com to get discounted tickets.
Jakobi the Giraffe at Indoor Viewing Area at the Blank Park Zoo
The Blank Park Zoo has many INDOOR ways to enjoy the animals when weather is inclement including the Blumenthal Indoor Giraffe Viewing Area.