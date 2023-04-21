Jam Packed Weekend with the ARL

Check out what the ARL of Iowa has going on

We are joined in studio by Josh Fiala and Clover the Bulldog. Clover was found as a stray and she is now up for adoption. She is looking for a loving and energetic family. Josh is here to talk about some of the upcoming events hosted by the ARL.

The ARL is having their April Showers Adoption Event. Adopt dogs for $25 between April 21-23. This is valid for dogs that are 6+ months old or older.

A Major ARL is happening this Saturday. The Raise Your Paw event will be held at prairie meadows event center. Tickets are still available. There will be over 200 silent auction items and 50 live auction items. TheraPets will be in attendance. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the homeless pets at the ARL.