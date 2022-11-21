Jeff Stein Retells the Story of a Former Iowa Governor

It was on November 21st, 1954, that Gov. Bill Beardsley and his wife Charlotte traveled by car to Ames to visit one of their five children, who was a student at Iowa State University. On their way home that Sunday night, just 2 miles north of Des Moines on Iowa Highway 60, Governor Beardsley drove his car into the back of a truck. He was killed instantly, and his wife was seriously injured. Lt. Gov. Leo Elthon drove through the night from his home in Fertile to Des Moines to take the oath of office early the next morning, serving the final 52 days of Beardsley's term.