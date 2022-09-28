JJ the Opossum, Halloween Zoo Brew and Night Eyes at Blank Park Zoo | Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content | Jessica Schellhorn, Blank Park Zoo, explains the difference between Opossums & Possums and origin of her animal guest's name...that might surprise NASCAR fans. Learn why Virginia Opossums are so important in North America and one of the things they love to eat that will make them a favorite animal of yours! We also learn the origin of the name of the baby Giraffe, Bakari, and what it hopes to inspire among those that come out to see him. The special Halloween Edition of Zoo Brew is coming up on October 15th with musical guests The Punching Pandas! And, the 32nd Annual Night Eyes Halloween event for the whole family is happening October 20-23 & 27-30, 2022. For information and tickets to the events go to www.blankparkzoo.com