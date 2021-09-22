JJ the Opossum, naming of baby seal & Homeschool Safari at the Blank Park Zoo

Julia Bingham from the Blank Park Zoo visits with our friend JJ the Virginia Opossum! Wait until you see how BIG he got since the first time we saw him in April! Learn about this unique marsupial and what vital role it plays in our ecosystem. We need to pick a name for the Harbor Seal that was born at the Blank Park Zoo last month! Today (Wednesday-9/22) is the final day to vote for a name for the seal pup at www.blankparkzoo.com/vote.

The choices are:

• Brooks (in honor of keeper favorite, Garth Brooks)

• Mira

• Siku

• Remi

We also learn about the new Homeschool Safari program that is happening the first Friday of the month for kids AND adults at the Blank Park Zoo! For details, please visit www.BlankParkZoo.com



