Job opportunities working with animals like Leo the Porcupine at Blank Park Zoo!

Leo the Prehensile-tailed porcupine makes an appearance with Jessica Schellhorn as we learn about this unique animal. Find out what food he really likes and what that tail is really used for in the wild! We also learn that the Blank Park Zoo is now hiring seasonal workers that could be involved with the Educational Animals, like Leo, as they teach people about amazing creatures. Blank Park Zoo is also looking for employees to be part of the Safari Program for kids this spring and summer. Please go to www.blankparkzoo.com for information on employment and activities.