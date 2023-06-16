Joint Chiropractic Clinic | Paid Content

A new clinic has opened in the West Glen area | Paid content

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Paid content | We are joined in studio by two members of Joint Chiropractic. The owner Brooke Everson and DC, Dr. Grant Nobles joins us to talk about their new location in West Des Moines.

The new location is in the West Glen area and visits are made easy. Joint Chiropractic is a walk-in clinic and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Joint is part of a larger franchise with over 870 clinics nationwide; once you are in the system you have access anda membership to all locations. Don't worry about insurance headaches (they don't take insurance) and their plans provide options that cost less than most co-pays. Initial visits are just $29.