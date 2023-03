We are Joined by the Head Coach of the Junior Buccaneers, Travis Hamilton. The Junior Buccaneers is a Des Moines youth organization in Central Iowa. They have most recently got 3rd place in a tournament and won against the Omaha team.

The Jr. Bucs get to take off and visit Lake Placid to skate and play hockey at the Olympic center and get to see such a historical place when it comes to winter sports.