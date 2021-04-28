x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa Live

Karl Chevrolet looking to fill many great positions at all dealerships!

A GREAT start to 2021 for Karl Chevrolet means there are MANY great employment positions available at all the dealerships! | PAID CONTENT

PAID CONTENT | Karl Chevrolet continues to be at a record setting pace and because of that, they are looking for many quality employees to fill a variety of positions! Their biggest need right now is Master Technicians & Service Technitions!  The Stuart location is looking for a qualified Sales Manager as well as Sales & Product Specialists (great entry level position). And, with the pending expansion of the Webster City location, they need a Collision Center Manager, Collision Center Estimator, Body Technition, Painter, Service advisor, and Service Techs.  Call Samantha Massey at 515-299-4300 to get details on all these sought after positions!  

ATTENTION SERVICE INDUSTRY WORKERS!  SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $500 through the end of April! Another great way Karl Chevrolet is giving back to the community. www.karlchevrolet.com  