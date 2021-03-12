KATRINA the Farm Pig is looking for a new place to call home!

Carrie Spain from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Second Chance Ranch introduces you to KATRINA the farm pig, who was rescued three months ago after falling off a truck! Katrina has a heck of a personality and is NOT SHY! She loves to have her back scratched and enjoys grapes and other fruits! Carrie says there are two other Pot-bellied pigs are also available at the ARL at the moment as well. We also learn about the TREE OF LIFE and how you can contribute much needed items at various locations around the city and at Amazon & Chewy websites, which will be sent directly to the ARL.

A BIG THANK YOU to all that participated in this year's Santa N Paws Holiday Photo Fundraiser...It was the BEST YEAR THEY HAVE HAD IN 5 YEARS and the event raised over $13,000 for animals in need! Be sure to stop by the ANIMAL HOUSE Gift Shop at ARL MAIN to pick up your Holiday Gift items for you AND your pets...Like the "RESCUED IS MY FAVORITE BREED" shirt that Lou is wearing on the show! Learn more about the incredible work done at the ARL of Iowa at www.arl-iowa.org